Kareena's the Poster Child For Marriage, Motherhood & Work: Neena Gupta, Sarika
Uunchai has been running in theatres near you since 11 November.
Veteran actors, Neena Gupta and Sarika caught up with The Quint, amidst great reception of their latest film. Written, directed and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai flaunts a star-studded cast, with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. The drama-comedy is currently running in theatres since 11 November.
Sharing their experiences on the film set, Gupta responded, "We are all experienced actors. There was no competition or ego on set; everyone was doing their job, there was a lot of fun and laughter. So it was a great, very matured set of sets." Sarika added, "When there’s an ensemble cast, it’s very important that each and every actor is a team player. If not, the work will suffer.”
On being asked how the Film industry has evolved since they started out, Sarika answered, "Things are much, much better than what it was 10 years ago. It’s changing. A lot is happening that wouldn’t happen before, but we have a long way to go.”
Earlier, a female actor's career would be over after marriage. (Now) I was watching Kareena; even when she was pregnant, she did so much. Then after giving birth, she got fit and started getting work. Earlier, no one could imagine being a heroine after giving birth."NEENA GUPTA
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Topics: Uunchai Neena Gupta Amitabh Bachchan
