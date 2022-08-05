ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't Do a Reality Show Because Most of the Time I'd Have To Lie': Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta get candid about the behind-the-scenes stories of Masaba Masaba.

Abira Dhar
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the mother-daughter actor duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, get candid about the behind-the-scenes stories of Masaba Masaba, now streaming on Netflix.

During the course of the conversation, Masaba revealed that although Neena comes across as an unconventional mother, she is as conventional as a mother can be.

Also Read

‘Masaba Masaba’ S2 Review: Masaba & Neena Gupta Win Us Over Yet Again

‘Masaba Masaba’ S2 Review: Masaba & Neena Gupta Win Us Over Yet Again

They spoke about how the show incorporates parts of their life stories, the fashion extravaganza of season 2, how both of them tend to their emotions, the mature portrayal of mothers in filmmaking in recent times, and much more.

Tune in!

Also Read

Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×