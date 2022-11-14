'Uunchai' Box Office Collection: Amitabh's Film Earns ₹10.5Cr In Opening Weekend
'Uunchai' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and others.
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's multi-starrer film, Uunchai is currently performing well at box office. The adventure drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra released in theatres on 11 November. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film managed to earn Rs 10.5 crore in its opening weekend.
In continuation to the report, the film saw a jump of 35 to 40 percent on the third day of its release, collecting somewhere between the range of Rs. 4.90 to 5.20 crore. The adventure drama minted Rs. 1.81 crore on Friday, and Rs. 3.65 crore on Saturday, making it the biggest three-day total for an Amitabh Bachchan film post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uunchai follows the story of four friends — played by Amitabh, Boman, Anupam and Danny. The quartet spends most of their time together until the sudden demise of one of them shakes them up. Following the tragedy, they decide to fulfill their friend's last wish by climbing Mt Everest and scattering his ashes "where his soul dwells."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.