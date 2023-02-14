Rescued Elephant Moti 'Giving Up,' NGO Volunteers and Indian Army Fight On

In January 2023, Wildlife SOS, an animal rights organisation found out about an elephant on the verge of death in Uttarakhand’s Rampur.

The elephant, 'Moti', is a 35-year-old tusker who had spent most of his life as a ”begging elephant.“ He was used to offering rides to people, and "blessing them".

When Moti was found, his feet had suffered terrible damage, with one leg fractured, and another badly injured.

"When we found him, he was severely malnourished, weak and dehydrated. His right front leg was swollen and abnormal in shape. His left front leg's foot pad had been detached from his foot," said Dr E Gochalan, a wildlife veterinary expert with Wildlife SOS.