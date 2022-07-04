Irked Over Barking, Man in Delhi Attacks Dog and 3 Others, Police Registers FIR
Besides, he also used an iron pipe to hit three people who came for its rescue, police said.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence, reader discretion advised.)
Irked over the barking of his neighbour's dog, a man identified as Dharamvir Dahiya, Delhi's Paschim Vihar area allegedly attacked the dog on the morning of Sunday, 3 July. He also allegedly used an iron pipe to hit three people who came for its rescue, police said.
The dog has suffered a blood clot due to the attack.
According to the police, Dahiya was taking a stroll on Sunday morning, when a pet dog owned by 25-year-old Rakshit started barking. Irritated over that, "Dahiya picked the dog with its tail and threw it away. Owner Rakshit came to save his dog but Dahiya attacked the dog again. At this the dog bit Dharamvir," the police said.
Following this, a minor scuffle broke out between the two parties. Later on, Dahiya came back to the spot with an iron pipe and hit the dog on its head. He also hit Rakshit, and another 53-year-old neighbour named Hemant with the pipe.
"He then barged into Rakshit's house to take back the pipe used in assault and in the process hit a woman named Renu alias Yashoda aged 45 years," police said.
The whole incident has been recorded on the CCTV camera fixed at the area. While Dhahiya has been rushed to Park Hospital in Khyala for the dog bite, all the injured persons have been medically examined, police said.
Based on Rakshit's complaint, police have registered an FIR under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 451 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 11 in Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Further investigations are underway.
