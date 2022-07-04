Irked Over Barking, Man in Delhi Attacks Dog and 3 Others, Police Registers FIR

Irked over the barking of his neighbour's dog, a man identified as Dharamvir Dahiya, Delhi's Paschim Vihar area allegedly attacked the dog on the morning of Sunday, 3 July. He also allegedly used an iron pipe to hit three people who came for its rescue, police said.

The dog has suffered a blood clot due to the attack.

According to the police, Dahiya was taking a stroll on Sunday morning, when a pet dog owned by 25-year-old Rakshit started barking. Irritated over that, "Dahiya picked the dog with its tail and threw it away. Owner Rakshit came to save his dog but Dahiya attacked the dog again. At this the dog bit Dharamvir," the police said.