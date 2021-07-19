Raunaq Rajani on Animal Cruelty and Feeding Strays in Mumbai

Stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani and his wife, Henna Mirchandani, feed about 20-25 strays daily in their locality in Gamdevi, Mumbai. During one such incident, Mirchandani was verbally abused by a man who owned a Chinese food stall, and the same man even assaulted Rajani after he was confronted by him for his behaviour.

Rajani took to his Instagram to share the incident, and the post has since received the attention of a lot of users online, and brought up conversations about animal cruelty in India and what feeders face on a daily basis.

Raunaq talks about the precautions feeders can take, like having a proper knowledge of the law and knowing what is within your rights, along with getting a feeder card from People For Animals (PFA), among other things.

Find out more in the video.

Raunaq also helps facilitate adoptions for strays. If you are someone who is looking to adopt, check out his website here.

