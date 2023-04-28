The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Halt Chennai's Juggernaut

Chennai struggled with the bat right from the start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway – the most dominating opening pair this season – scoring only 42 runs in the powerplay as opposed to Rajasthan's 64.

MS Dhoni's team was once reeling at 73/4, and it seemed that the game is all but done. But, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube’s partnership brought them right back in the hunt, until Adam Zampa sent the Englishman packing. The Aussie spinner ended up with figures of 3-0-22-3.

Dube’s half-century took the game deep, but surprisingly, Dhoni did not come out to bat, sending Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him.