IPL 2023: Unceasing Fireworks in Mohali as Lucknow Score 257/5 Against Punjab

Attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers powered Lucknow Super Giants to historic 257/5 against Punjab Kings, in an IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, 28 April.
Lucknow got off to a flying start, thanks to Kyle Mayers' 54 off 24. Following his exploits, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni stitched 89 run partnership and LSG stood strong in the middle overs.
Nicholas Pooran's 19-ball 45 quickfire did the rest for LSG, as they posted a massive total of 257/5 on the board, which is second highest total in IPL history. RCB have the highest IPL total to their name when they scored 263/5 in 20 overs against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
PBKS debutant Gurnoor bowled a brilliant opening over, giving away just two. He could've got the wicket of LSG skipper KL Rahul, who looked to drive on the up and hit it straight to the point, where Atharva Taide got both hands on the ball but could not hold on to it.
Mayers took the bowlers to the cleaners, hitting five boundaries and a massive six on free hit in three overs. In the fourth over, Kagiso Rabada drew the first blood as he sent back Rahul after conceding a six on the previous delivery.
The Caribbean opener kept punishing PBKS' bowlers with his big hits as he completed his fifty off just 20 balls inside the powerplay. However, Rabada didn't let him stay on the crease for long as he dismissed the dangerous batter soon after he completed his half-century. At the end of the powerplay, LSG were 74 for 2.
Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni continued with the onslaught as the duo kept LSG bowlers at bay with their calculated hits and stitched 89 off 47 balls for the third-wicket partnership.
Excellent Cameo From Nicholas Pooran
Badoni lost his wicket to Liam Livingstone when he top-edged the ball towards the deep square leg fielder and Chahar judged this one well and took a nice low catch. And Pooran finished the over hitting a back-to-back three boundaries.
Then, Stoinis and Pooran continued with the momentum and went on to build a 76-run partnership off just 30 balls, which Sam Curran broke in the penultimate over, sending Stoinis back for the score of 73.
Arshdeep denied Pooran a half-century in the final over, but with five runs coming off the last two balls, LSG finished with 257/5 in 20 overs.
