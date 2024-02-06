Video | Fighting Filaria: How UP Villages Are Battling Stigma, Surviving Odds

Many patients of filaria, out of desperation and despair, seek out miracle healers and quacks to help cure their symptoms. Uma and Ram Lakhan talk about the extent to which many go to rid themselves of the illness.

"Some people told me to massage my leg with a mix of snake venom and hot oil. I did it, but I didn't get any relief," she tells FIT.

After that, she adds, "I tried getting it (the leg) bitten by a black scorpion. My leg was so numb by then, I felt nothing."