Electoral Bonds Data, Central Agencies' Role: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India has released the Electoral bonds data as per the Supreme Courts direction.
However, on Friday, 15 March, the court has also issued notice to the State Bank of India regarding non-disclosure of Electoral bonds number (alphanumeric code).
Meanwhile, the data has revealed that 1277 entities bought electoral bonds worth Rs 12,155.5 crore during the five year period (1 April 2019 to 15 February 2024).
Here are some of the interesting take aways from Electoral bonds data.
'Lottery King' Santiago Martin's Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd donated the most amount of money years, i.e. Rs 1,368 crore. But who is he? Click here to find out.
Hyderabad-based industrialist Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy's Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) donated over Rs 960 crore through the scheme. But that's not all. Three other firms associated with MEIL donated over Rs 260 crore. But what all does MEIL do? Click here to find out.
Meanwhile, another engineering firm, Haldia Energy Limited (HEL) – led by Sanjiv Goenka – is also among the top five donors. Read our detailed report on them here.
Also, did you know that the firm that built Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel that had collapsed trapping 41 workers inside also donated 55 crore through electoral bonds. Here's all we know about them.
One more interesting takeaway is that at least 14 out of the top 30 donors faced action by central or state probe agencies. Here's a deep dive on them.
Also, to check the list of top 10 donor, click here.
To check the list of top 10 beneficiaries, click here.
