Mundka Fire: 'We Lost Mothers, Wives, Breadwinners,' Say Bhagya Vihar Residents

Bhagya Vihar has been overcome with grief since the tragic fire at the CCTV camera manufacturing company in Mundka on 13 May, in which several women from the locality lost their lives. A total of 27 people had died in the fire.

The lanes and bylanes of the colony echo with grief-stricken cries of kin who have lost a family member – most of the victims were women. Every second family has lost a member; some have lost a primary breadwinner while children have lost their mothers.

Inside 33-year-old Ranju Devi’s two-room house, her husband and three children continue to grieve her untimely death. Her husband Santosh told The Quint, “We were able to recognise the body because it was burnt a little less. She was wearing two bangles; one white, one red. She had nail polish on. We also recognised a ring and a toe ring.”