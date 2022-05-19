Mundka Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Building Owner, 2 Others to Judicial Custody
A massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station on 13 May, killing 27 people in the tragedy.
A Delhi court on Wednesday, 18 May, sent accused Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal, and Varun Goyal to five-day judicial custody in the Mundka fire case.
Lakra, the owner of the building in Mundka that was gutted in the fire, along with the owners of a company in the same multistorey structure – Harish Goel and Varun Goel – were produced in court on Wednesday after spending a day in police custody.
They will be produced in city court again on 23 May, reported news agency ANI.
Metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg ordered for judicial custody of the accused after police interrogation.
The court also directed jail authorities to ensure proper medical treatment of Harish Goyal after advocate Varun Gupta said that Goyal is suffering from high blood pressure and requires medical care.
Inspector Gulshan Nagpal had moved to send the accused to judicial custody during the investigation and said that probe was still underway.
He also submitted that the father of Harish and Varun also perished in the suffocation. His identification is yet to be done.
What Happened?
A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, 13 May, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others. Both Harish Goel and Varun Goel were arrested a day after the incident but the owner of the building, Manish Lakra, was absconding to avoid his arrest.
Subsequently, a police team was constituted, which tracked down his locations and Lakra was arrested from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi, which is near the Haryana-Delhi border, on 15 May.
During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that Lakra was present at his residence on the top floor at the time of the incident.
Lakra had switched off and destroyed his mobile phone so that he could not be located. "However, we pressurised his friends and family members which ultimately led to the revelation of his location," the DCP said.
"When we arrested him, he was trying to flee to Haridwar," the police officer said, adding, he had also collected money from one of his friends while he was absconding.
(With inputs from ANI.)
