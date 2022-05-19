Mundka Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Building Owner, 2 Others to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 18 May, sent accused Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal, and Varun Goyal to five-day judicial custody in the Mundka fire case.

Lakra, the owner of the building in Mundka that was gutted in the fire, along with the owners of a company in the same multistorey structure – Harish Goel and Varun Goel – were produced in court on Wednesday after spending a day in police custody.

They will be produced in city court again on 23 May, reported news agency ANI.