Kids Think Mother Is in Hospital: Search On for Those Missing After Mundka Fire

The family of 22-year-old Monica said that she could not reach them at the time of the incident. This is because their phones used to be deposited at the office and workers would be given their phones at lunch. The survivors said that this was done so that they do not get distracted and can focus on their work.

Only those who carried their phones despite this rule were able to call their families when the fire broke out.

Komal, an aunt of Monica, said that her niece had been employed there for three months and was working in the packing of cameras. The 22-year-old has three brothers and one sister.