Cyclone Nivar Weakens Post Landfall, Heavy Rains to Continue

More than a lakh people have been evacuated from Puducherry alone and a public holiday for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Thursday. Cuddalore and Nagapattinam have accounted for the most number of evacuations. These districts have been put on high alert in the event of flooding.

Over 267 trees have fallen in Chennai and 223 trees have been cleared by Chennai Corporation. All power outage issues in the city to be sorted by noon.

Government officials in Chennai released water from the major reservoir Chembarambakkam. Authorities have assured everything is under control and said the preemptive measure was taken to avoid a flooding situation like 2015.