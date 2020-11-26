Cyclone Nivar Makes Landfall as ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’

The cyclone, centered 50 km east of Cuddalore, 40 km southeast of Puducherry and 120 km southeast of Chennai, has been moving at a speed of 16 kmph for the past six hours and is being monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai, Karaikal and Sriharikota.

Even after landfall, the system is likely to maintain its cyclone intensity for about six hours and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfalls are likely to occur over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu and Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh.