‘Blurr’ & ‘Faadu’ Actor Abhilash Thapliyal on His Journey, From RJ to Actor
Abhilash Thapliyal is an actor, radio jockey and a content creator.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Quint caught up with Abhilash Thapliyal, who is an actor, radio jockey and a content creator. He has worked in films and shows like Blurr, Faadu, and TVF's Aspirants, among others. We spoke to him about his journey from an RJ to an actor, his first audition, the challenges he faced when he first came to Mumbai, how he got his first role, and more.
Talking about how he got his first film, Abhilash said, "I only had Amit Sharma's number. He had come to promote his film Tevar in 2014, I think. With Manoj Bajpayee and him being there, I just did one sketch. Amit and Manoj both asked me, 'Why are you doing radio? You should be in films.' And I didn't take them seriously at the time.
"When I came to Mumbai, I called Amit. After a couple of months, he called me and asked me to send him a picture of myself with a clean shave for an audition. And he said, 'You are doing my partner's film, Aleya Sen's film.' And that's how I got my first role."Abhilash, added.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos
Topics: Abhilash Thapliyal
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.