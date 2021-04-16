Here's What I Thought About 'Aspirants', TVF's Latest Mini-Series

Also, what exactly is up with Guri? The guy told his friends he’s getting married, but nobody knows who the bride is until the very end of the second episode? Wow. If only my friends gave me this amount of space…

Even during a discussion about his wedding, SK and Guri have a small argument that quickly escalates into a fight with personal jabs. And honestly, while Guri is busy trashing SK and talking about how he could never be a successful IAS Officer, SK just tries to reason everything out with his friend and doesn’t lose his cool. First of all, what even was that whole fight? Is it normal for friends to get so personal so suddenly during a discussion?? My sensitive self would legit have a breakdown if my friends did so much as even yell at me a bit, and Guri here was having a full-blown rant session about how SK was a failure. Phew… clearly, SK deserves a lot more than this.