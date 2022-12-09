'Blurr' Review: Taapsee Pannu Deftly Shoulders an Engaging Thriller
Blurr is streaming on Zee5.
Blurr
Taapsee Pannu is back with yet another thriller - this time with Ajay Bahl's Blurr, which has released on Zee5 on 9 December. Taapsee kickstarts her journey as a producer with Blurr, an effective remake of the Spanish movie Los Ojos De Julia (Julia’s Eyes).
The movie follows Gayathri (Taapsee), an anthropologist, who is at a risk of losing her eyesight due to a degenerative disorder. She is also troubled by frequent nightmares surrounding her twin sister Gautami, a musician.
Gautami is also afflicted with the same condition, has been awaiting an eye surgery and has therefore decided to stay away from the public gaze. Anticipating that something isn't right, Gayathri and her husband Neel (Gulshan Devaiah) travel to check in on Gautami, only to find her dead. The first conclusion the police arrive at is that Gautami has died by suicide. But Gayathri is convinced that it's a murder.
As Gayathri grieves the passing of her sister and struggles with the problems in her marriage and her eye condition, she encounters people who escalate her suspicion - Gautami's creepy neighbour, a girl who is always lurking in the background, an elderly woman who complains about Gautami and an unseen man who is always scaring Gayathri when she is alone.
One of the things that Blurr gets right from the word go is creating a sinister atmosphere. Sudhir Chaudhary's camerawork does wonders in spooking us out of our wits. The grey-dominated palette and a keen focus on the interiors of old buildings heighten the suspense. A sense of chill envelops us from the moment the movie opens with Gayathri's bad dream. As the film progresses, Gayathri's constant tussle with her mind becomes the central focus.
The larger message in the film is about the seen and unseen, about people who we are drawn to because they fit the mould we have created and people who we choose to ignore. Among the unseen people is a lonely child who is considered a misfit, a lonely spouse, the central figure (whose identity is unveiled in the end) and the elderly.
In one striking scene, an employee of a hotel approaches Gayathri to give her a crucial piece of information regarding Gautami. The aged man goes on to lament how no one cares about him and even reminds Gayathri that she too didn't bother to ask him his name when they first met. The distinction slowly gets blurred as Gayathri reflects on her choices and relationships.
Taapsee is excellent as Gayathri. She perfectly captures the fear, loneliness, vulnerability and courage of the protagonist. Though most of the movie rests on her shoulders, the supporting cast is also well-sketched. Gulshan is convincing as the exasperated husband, and Abhilash Thapliyal does a great job of giving us goosebumps.
Despite Blurr getting a little tedious at times, it manages to hold our attention and makes for an enjoyable experience.
Topics: Taapsee Pannu Gulshan Devaiah Blurr
