'It Was Extremely Easy to Work With Mohanlal': Guru Somasundaram on 'Barroz'
'Minnal Murali' and 'Joker' fame Guru Somasundaram speaks to The Quint about working with Pa Ranjith and Mohanlal.
Guru Somasundaram is one of the finest actors from Tamil and Malayalam film industry. He shot to fame with his realistic performances in national award winning film Joker, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam and Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali.
In an interview with The Quint, he opens up about featuring in superstar Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut Barroz, in Pa Ranjith's recent short Dhammam, web series Meme Boys on Sony Liv and more.
Speaking about venturing into cinema as a theatre artist, Guru says acting in theatre and cinema are both the same and that it is like cooking. The ingredients are the same, but how and where we are cooking differentiates the two.
"Acing the looks is something I find difficult when acting for cinema. The camera positions keep changing and hence your looks will change, though you are still in one position. Usually in plays, we look at an actor in front of us and speak. Same happens in cinema, but sometimes when the camera overlaps with the actor’s position, we need to act again looking at a look-board assuming that the co-actor is present there. I consider that difficult to do. It feels like we need to pour in our emotions looking at a blank wall."Guru Somasundaram, said.
When asked about his experience working in actor Mohanlal's directorial debut and the difference that he sees between the actor and the director in him, he says, "This is the first time I’m seeing him; how can I spot the difference? I was like a fan on the sets and was very scared to work with him. He is such a big actor and a good man. He was very professional as a director, in fact he acted with us as an actor".
"Mohanlal never made us feel like he is an actor-turned-director at any point. It was extremely easy to work with him."Guru Somasundaram, added.
Topics: Mohanlal Pa Ranjith Guru Somasundaram
