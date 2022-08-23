'It Was Extremely Easy to Work With Mohanlal': Guru Somasundaram on 'Barroz'

Guru Somasundaram is one of the finest actors from Tamil and Malayalam film industry. He shot to fame with his realistic performances in national award winning film Joker, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam and Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali.

In an interview with The Quint, he opens up about featuring in superstar Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut Barroz, in Pa Ranjith's recent short Dhammam, web series Meme Boys on Sony Liv and more.