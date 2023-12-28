Opposition MPs Suspended: Here's A Look at Key Issues They Raised in 2023

In one of the most unfortunate instances in India’s parliamentary history, what this Winter Session may be remembered for is the record number of suspensions seen in any Lok Sabha since independence.

Between 14-21 December 2023, a record 146 MPs were suspended from both houses of the parliament muting crores of Indians they represent. As 246 questions raised by them were deleted from the records; we curated a round up of some issues opposition MPs raised in the parliament in 2023.