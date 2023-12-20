Priyanka Chaturvedi Interview: 'Will BJP MP Who Signed for Intruders be Suspended?'

I'll tell you the situation there. Now, there is no Central Hall (like in the old Parliament). So, we don't get to know what happens in either of the Houses. When the Special Session was conducted for the new Parliament, we were told that there will be facial recognition, thumb prints, and more. The identity cards were made on that basis. We were told there are sophisticated arrangements and we are entering the most secure place in the world.

Any Parliament across the world has to be the most secure place in the world. Because you are sending a message to the world. I remember there was sloganeering once from the visitors' gallery. The previous Parliament had a gap of 25 feet between our chamber and the visitors' gallery. Now it's 10-12 feet. Anybody can jump in. I sit in the second-last row. If anybody wants to throw garbage or a pen at me, they can. I raised this on 22 September. I said that there can be a security breach with the amount of people that come. We don't know which Parliamentarian has signed (their passes).

Each MP has a limit of 10-15 people that we can allow. Nobody took cognisance of my warnings. On 12 September, Pannun had threatened to attack the Parliament like 13 December 2001. I had raised the issue but it was sidelined. Though I give credit to the chairperson that there should be cognisance of the matter but it wasn't taken. It is over-confidence that we have facial recognition, we are highly secure with technology, you are nobody to tell us because you are in the Opposition. But a mishap did take place. You imagine if they had toxic gas? What would have happened? The point is - the temple of democracy was attacked that day. You can see what the reaction was. When you raise slogans in the Parliament against it, they said it had happened before too. They say the attack has happened in the past too. Has it ever happened like this before?

When Parliament was attacked on 13 December, 22 years ago, nobody was able to come inside the Parliament. Someone was giving an example saying somebody had reached the Prime Minister's chair in 1988. You did not have as many protocols, as much security, and the Parliament attack incident to learn from then. Now, you have all of it. What stopped you? That is my main point. And I am not playing politics. I am only saying that those who took accountability should be held accountable.