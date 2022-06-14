Indian Restaurant in the US Named 'Chai Pani' Wins Outstanding Restaurant Award
Its website says 'chai pani' is slang in India for "a cup of tea, a tasty bite, a snack, or 'a little something'."
An Indian street food restaurant called 'Chai Pani' (tea and water) in North Carolina was named America's most outstanding restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago on Monday, 13 June, Bloomberg reported.
It was the first time that the awards were announced in two years, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of lockdowns (such as the closure of restaurants).
The website of the Asheville restaurant run by five-time James Beard-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani, reads:
"Chai Pani literally means 'tea and water.' It's slang in India for going out for a cup of tea, a tasty bite, a snack, or 'a little something.' In Downtown Asheville (and now in Downtown Decatur) it means innovative, fun, affordable and delicious Indian cuisine. We'd go so far as to say it's 'mindblasting'."
The awards come in the backdrop of surging inflation, with Americans paying the highest prices for food in 40 years.
A Native American restaurant called 'Owamni' in Minneapolis, in which the staff is 75 percent Indigenous, won the 'Best New Restaurant' award.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.