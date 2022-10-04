'No Vandalism, All Peaceful': Locals Debunk 'Hate Crime' at Canada Park Claim

On Sunday, 2 October, the Indian High Commission in Canada tweeted about a "hate crime" at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, urging the Canadian authorities and the local Peel Police to "investigate and take prompt action."

The "hate crime" referred to here was the alleged vandalism of a park sign, in which the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign was allegedly removed and replaced by a blank sign.

However, the tweet, also containing a picture of the named park sign juxtaposed with a blank sign, prompted a response from the Regional Peel Police, which said there was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure, and that the permanent sign was still waiting for the lettering to be applied.