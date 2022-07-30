Girls Crying, Banging Heads in Uttarakhand Govt School: A Case of Mass Hysteria?

A 45-second-long video of around seven school girls crying, shouting, and banging their heads in a government school in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district surfaced on social media earlier this week.

The incident took place on Tuesday, 26 July. A team of doctors visited the school, and the district magistrate told The Quint that “the students are currently stable and under observation in their homes.”

Reema Joshi, the district magistrate, said that the incident took place in a government junior high school in Rakhauli. She said, "The students are stable now. They were given counselling and are still under observation. We are yet to ascertain what caused this and that might take a few more days since it appears to be psychological.”