Anti-India Slogans Painted at Canada’s Swaminarayan Temple, India Condemns Act

Canada's Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) temple was on Tuesday, 13 September, was vandalised by unknown miscreants who painted anti-India slogans on the walls of the temple.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Khalistani slogans written on the temple's walls.

The Indian High Commission in Canada has "strongly condemned" the vandalism and asked Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.