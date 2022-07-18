Popular Game 'Wordle' Will Now Be a Multiplayer Board Game, Details Here
The online Wordle game will now be a multiplayer offline board game called 'Wordle: The Party Game.'
The popular one-player game, Wordle, is set to be turned into a multiplayer board game, according to the latest update by The New York Times. The Wordle game owner, The New York Times, has teamed up with popular toymaker Hasbro to create a new and modified version of Wordle and named it 'Wordle: The Party Game.'
Wordle: The Party Game will be available in North America from 1 October 2022. Interested users can pre-order the game from Hasbro's official website, Target, Walmart, or Amazon by paying an amount of around $19.99.
While the classic online version of Wordle is a single-player game, where the players have to guess a word of the day in six attempts, the new version of the game called Wordle: The Party Game will be available offline, where multiple players can play against each other to find the five-letter word of the day in six guesses.
How Is Wordle: The Party Game Different From the Classic Online Wordle Game?
One of the most significant differences between the Wordle online game and the Wordle offline multiplayer board game is that the latter has a team version. The team version of the offline Wordle board game allows different teams to be pitted against each other. One team playing against the other team has to guess a five-letter word picked by the opponent team in just six attempts.
"We know people love to have game night and have their friends over to play games. They're social experiences, so it's a way to share, connect and create memories," said Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager Adam Biehl.
How To Play Wordle: The Party Game (Board Game)
As far as the rules are concerned, the Wordle board game has almost the same rules as the Wordle online game. For example, the board game has retained the hallmarks of the classic online Wordle game and the players will see colour-coded options while playing the game. Yellow colour indicates that the word is correct but at a wrong position whereas green colour indicates that the word is correct and at the right position.
The Wordle board game will be available to players in four different versions including – Fast, Timed, Classic, and Teams.
In the classic version of the game, the players have to guess the word of the day assigned by the host of the game. All the players will receive an opportunity to be a host in each round and the rest of the players have to guess the word in six attempts.
The fast and timed versions of the offline Wordle board game is different from the classic version. Here, the number of players as well as the number of attempts are limited.
The Wordle offline board game contains new features like markers, dry-erase, and protective partitions. All these features prevent players from cheating in the game. Also, the green and yellow tiles offer hints to the players to make the game interesting.
Although it's a family game, Adam Biehl said Hasbro expects the demographic to "lean towards a slightly older audience," mirroring its other word games like Scrabble and Boggle. "We know those games are played by a slightly older audience, young adults and adults, but we want to make sure there's a way in for the younger players because we know many families like to connect over games," he added.
