How Sam Altman Came To Be at the Heart of the Generative AI Reckoning

ChatGPT, the wildly popular conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tool, will be turning one year old on 30 November 2023. But the man, who was its biggest champion in some ways, will no longer work for the company that rolled it out.

The leadership crisis at OpenAI began on Friday, 17 November, when co-founder Sam Altman was abruptly sacked from his role as CEO after the company’s board of directors found that it "no longer has confidence in [Altman's] ability to continue leading OpenAI.”