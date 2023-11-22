ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Looking Forward': Sam Altman To Return as OpenAI CEO, New Board To Be Formed

'We've reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board,' OpenAI said.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
OpenAI on Wednesday, 22 November, announced that it had reached an agreement with Sam Altman to return as CEO of the company.

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," OpenAI took to X to say.

Altman also confirmed the development, and said that he was "looking forward" to helming the position once again.

"I love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. I'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft (Microsoft)," he said.

Altman had been sacked by the company last week, triggering several high-profile resignations from the company as well as pressure from investors to reinstate him.

After his sacking, the company had appointed Mira Murati as interim CEO.

Topics:  ChatGPT   OpenAI 

