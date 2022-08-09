WhatsApp Delete Messages Feature: Time Limit Extended to Over Two Days; Details

WhatsApp has recently introduced multiple new features for a better user experience. One popular feature is the option to delete messages sent to contacts by mistake. At present, the feature allows users to delete messages within 68 minutes as per the latest update. The Meta-owned popular messaging platform is planning to increase the time limit to delete messages for the benefit of the users. WhatsApp is currently working on this update and we will provide you with the latest details.

According to the latest details available, the time limit to delete messages on WhatsApp will be increased to over two days. The Meta-owned popular messaging app announced this update via an official post on its Twitter handle. People will be able to delete messages within two days. The time limit has been increased to a little over two days.