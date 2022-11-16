Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Specs, Price, and Launch Date; Latest Details Here
Google Pixel Fold: The specifications of the foldable smartphone are leaked online for interested buyers.
Google Pixel Fold's first look has been leaked online. The rumoured foldable from Google is codenamed "Project Passport". According to the details available online, the upcoming foldable is expected to make its debut in May 2023. The alleged Pixel Fold renders show that the device has a metal and glass body. The massive inner display features bezels instead of a hole-punch or under-display camera. These are all the leaked information about the Google Pixel Fold that will launch soon.
The cover display of the Google Pixel Fold appears to sport a hole-punch selfie camera. Users are likely to expect a "Pixel-esque performance" from this upcoming Google foldable smartphone that is codenamed Project Passport. It is important to note that the alleged Pixel Fold renders were leaked by Jon Prosser online. One can take a look at the details.
Even though the specifications of the Google Pixel Fold are unknown, here are a few leaked details that might provide information about the upcoming smartphone. Take a look at the leaked details if you are interested to know about the foldable from Google.
Google Pixel Fold: Expected Price in India
The Pixel Fold is expected to be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) colours. Google is likely to price this smartphone at $1,799, which is roughly Rs 1,50,000.
As per the details available on various platforms, the Pixel Fold might launch in May 2023 along with the Pixel Tablet. To know more about the launch date, one has to keep an eye on the latest announcements by Google.
Google Pixel Fold: Expected Specifications
The Google Pixel Fold is rumoured to be equipped with a massive inner display with bezels and no hole-punch slot. It might also not have an under-display camera, as per reports.
The front-facing shooters are expected to be equipped with 9.5-megapixel sensors, as per the details leaked online. The smartphone is also likely to sport a triple rear camera setup on the back.
It might get a USB Type-C port. The power button of the smartphone is likely to double as a fingerprint sensor, according to leaked reports. These are all the details we have for now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.