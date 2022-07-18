UIDAI Launched Face Authentication RD App: How To Download & Use the App

The UIDAI, Unique Identification Authority of India has recently launched an application called Aadhaar FaceRD Auth App. With the help of this application.

The AUAs (Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies) will be able to capture a person’s face for the authentication purpose. On 12 July 2022, UIDAI tweeted a note mentioning “UIDAI has developed an in-house application called FaceRD App via Face Authentication technology.

This application will be extremely useful to confirm the identity of people. The FaceRD works by capturing the real-time picture of the face of a person and then confirms whether the person's details match with the Aadhaar card or not.

Besides, confirming the identity of people for Aadhaar related things on UIADI, the Aadhaar FaceRD App can help in the Aadhaar face authentication of other applications also including CoWIN, JeevanPraman, Scholarship, PDS and so on.