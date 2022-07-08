Govt Ordered Takedown of 1,474 Accounts, 175 Tweets: Twitter to Karnataka HC
The lawsuit contends that the orders are "manifestly arbitrary" and not in consonance with Section 69A.
In a petition filed before the Karnataka High Court, Twitter claims that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently ordered the platform to take down 1,474 accounts, and 175 tweets, according to news agency ANI.
The lawsuit, which challenges the government orders to take down content, reportedly contends that the orders are "manifestly arbitrary" and "procedurally and substantially" not in consonance with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Section 69A allows the government to restrict access to information for the sake of India's sovereignty and integrity, defence, security, friendly relations with other nations, or public order.
'Overboard and Arbitrary'
According to an IANS report, Twitter is contending government orders on the basis that:
The orders are overbroad and arbitrary
The IT ministry didn't provide notice to the content originators
Takedown orders are disproportionate in several cases
"The Blocking Orders do not provide proper reasons as to how such content falls within the narrowly tailored grounds set out in Section 69A of the IT Act. The procedural safeguards under the Blocking Rules have also not been followed in the present case," Twitter reportedly said.
Twitter's decision to approach the court seems to be in direct response to a notice sent by the IT ministry warning Twitter to comply with orders or face criminal proceedings.
After receiving several notices in June, the platform has reportedly complied with the orders to avoid losing its immunity as a social media intermediary.
The platform has been in a tussle with the Union government for well over a year. Here's a comprehensive timeline.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
