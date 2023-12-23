Telecom Bill Won't Regulate OTT, Clarifies IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report

Union Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw has finally spoken up about whether Over-the-Top (OTT) communication services like WhatsApp are regulated by the controversial Telecommunications Bill, 2023, that was recently passed by both Houses of Parliament.
"There is no coverage of OTT in the new telecom bill passed by the Parliament," Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by Economic Times (ET). "OTT has been regulated by the IT Act of 2000 and continues to be regulated by the IT Act," the Union minister reportedly added.
Vaishnaw's clarification comes after confusion swirled around the 'ambiguous definitions' in the Bill and its regulatory purview. The Telecom Bill faced pushback from digital rights activists who warned that it could lead to mass surveillance by the State and threaten end-to-end encryption.
Big tech players like Meta had also reportedly expressed concerned about coming under telecom-like regulation in India.
While Vaishnaw's remarks to ET may allay a few of the privacy concerns raised by activists, is it enough? Or does the wording of the law need to be changed to expressly exclude OTT services? And how do telecom companies, who've long demanded that OTT players be regulated like them, feel about the minister's clarification?
