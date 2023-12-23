Telecom Bill Won't Regulate OTT, Clarifies IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report

Union Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw has finally spoken up about whether Over-the-Top (OTT) communication services like WhatsApp are regulated by the controversial Telecommunications Bill, 2023, that was recently passed by both Houses of Parliament.

"There is no coverage of OTT in the new telecom bill passed by the Parliament," Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by Economic Times (ET). "OTT has been regulated by the IT Act of 2000 and continues to be regulated by the IT Act," the Union minister reportedly added.