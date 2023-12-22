Telecommunications Bill: Of the State, By the State, and For the State

Though the Bill touches upon some protection against tele-snooping and call interception, it has not laid down the procedure upfront. All it says is that these details will be prescribed by the central government through rules. This gives the executive a free hand to torment citizens, especially those who stand up to the regime. The Bill effectively allows for mass surveillance and empowers the government to violate our fundamental right to privacy.

One of the most dangerous provisions of the Bill is that it permits any officer authorised by the central government to search a premise or vehicle on some specified grounds, but such power without due process of law constitutes an invitation to bullying and corruption. The Bill provides some theoretical protection but neither specifies the procedure and safeguards against such actions nor provides that such safeguards will be prescribed. This really tilts the scale against citizens. Even biometric or face verification of users may not be quite proportionate and are likely to encroach upon the fundamental right to privacy.

In fact, unlike in the finance, banking and power sectors, where independent or quasi-judicial regulators decide a lot of critical issues through open public consultation, the government is actually moving the telecom sector out of such transparency. The Bill says it is the government and its minions who will perform regulatory functions through rules that the government will determine, quite unilaterally.