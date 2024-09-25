Tecno Pop 9 5G Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Price, and Specifications

The Tecno POP 9 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a significant upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate of the POP 8. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which supports up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is more than the Unisoc T606-powered Tecno POP 8.

The camera on the device is a 48MP Sony AI camera, while the selfie camera is an 8MP camera. This is a considerable improvement from the 12MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera found on the Techno POP 8.

The Tecno POP 9 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. It is IP54-rated for water and dust resistance.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).