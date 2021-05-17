Sony PS5 Runs Out of Stock Within Minutes of Pre-Order Live

Sony ran out of its stock of PlayStation5 (PS5) and PS5 Digital Edition went live at 12 pm on Monday, 17 May, within a few minutes, reported IANS. The global tech giant had restocked its popular gaming console PlayStation 5 for sale in India.

The report stated that the limited stocks of PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition were sold out in seconds on Amazon, Reliance Digital and Sony Center online platforms.

Sony's PS5 was launched on 2 February in India. Since then, this was the first restock of the console in India. There is no official information available regarding the next sale.