Sony PS5 India: How to Pre-Order, What Are the Prices
Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order starting 12 pm on 12 January. Here’s everything you need to know.
The much-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 will launch in India for pre-orders on Tuesday, 12 January. The premium console will officially launch in India on 2 February.
How to Pre-Order Sony PS5 in India
The console will be available for pre-order in India at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retail partners.
Those who successfully manage to pre-order a PS5 will get the unit on February 2, which is when the console officially launches in the country. The PS5 was launched in November last year, where units almost sold out instantly.
Sony PlayStation 5 Console Prices in India
The PlayStation 5 will cost you Rs 49,990 for the normal edition, while the digital edition will cost Rs 39,990.
The DualSense Wireless Controller will be priced at Rs 5,990, while the HD camera will cost Rs 5,190. The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will be available at Rs 8,590 and the Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590. The DualSense Charging Station will be priced at Rs 2,590.
Sony PlayStation 5 Game Prices
Along with the hardware prices released in October, prices of five games have been revealed as well, which were featured in the showcase event:
- Demon’s Souls: Rs 4,999
- Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999
- Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: Rs 4,999
- Sackboy A Big Adventure: Rs 3,999
- Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: Rs 3,999
The Sony PS5 is also backwards compatible, which means that if you already have a collection of PS4 games, you need not worry, since you will be able to play them on the PS5 as well. However, you will need standard Sony PS5 to play PS4 games.
Sony has also announced that its gaming subscription service 'PlayStation Plus' users will get a new lineup of free games next month.
Sony PlayStation Delayed Launch in India
The Sony PS5 took longer than expected to be launched in India, as the company was facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India. The recent announcement of the PS5 released date gives us the assumption that the trademark issue has been resolved.
Delhi resident, Hitesh Aswani, appears to have had filed a patent for the name ‘PS5’ on 29 October 2019, which was before the unveiling of the gaming console by Sony.
According to a report in The Mako Reactor, Sony only filed for the application on 6 February, which is where the dispute lies.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.