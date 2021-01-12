Sony PS5 India: How to Pre-Order, What Are the Prices

The Sony PS5 took longer than expected to be launched in India, as the company was facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India. The recent announcement of the PS5 released date gives us the assumption that the trademark issue has been resolved.

Delhi resident, Hitesh Aswani, appears to have had filed a patent for the name ‘PS5’ on 29 October 2019, which was before the unveiling of the gaming console by Sony.

According to a report in The Mako Reactor, Sony only filed for the application on 6 February, which is where the dispute lies.