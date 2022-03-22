ADVERTISEMENT

PS5 India Restock: Pre-order Date, Time, Price and Where To Buy

Everything you need to know about the restock taking place this week, on 24 March.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PS5 will be available for pre-order in India on 24 March. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

PlayStation 5 pre-order will be available in India on Thursday, 24 March 2022 at 12 pm IST.

People who want to pre-order PS5 in India should note that the deliveries will begin on 8 April 2022.

Sony formally announced on the Sony Center website about the restocking of PS5. Amazon, the popular e-commerce website, also officially announced the PS5 restock by creating a dedicated microsite.

It is to be noted that the upcoming restock for Sony's next-gen consoles will only comprise the PS5 on offer.

There are also chances that other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Croma, etc. will also allow pre-ordering of PlayStation 5 on 24 March 2022.

It was seen during the earlier PS5 restocks that the console was sold out in no time.

Also Read

Sony PS5 Runs Out of Stock Within Minutes of Pre-Order Live

Sony PS5 Runs Out of Stock Within Minutes of Pre-Order Live
ADVERTISEMENT

PS5 India Restock: Pre- Order Date and Time

The banner on ShopAtSC, Sony's website, states that the PS5 will be available for order on 24 March at 12 pm IST. The delivery for the same will start on 8 April 2022 according to the listing.

However, it looks like the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be available for pre-order.

While Amazon has also announced the restock of the PS5 on the same date and time, the delivery date is not officially announced by the giant e-platform.

Depending on the previous trends, it is safe to assume that the other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, etc. will also restock the next-gen console at the same time.

Also Read

Indian Gamers Petition to Restock PS5: Why Is There A Shortage?

Indian Gamers Petition to Restock PS5: Why Is There A Shortage?

PS5 India Restock: Price

It is to be noted that the price of the PS5 standard edition is Rs 49,990. The price of the PS5 Digital Edition, that is the disc-less version is Rs 39,990.

The ones who want to order the PS5 during the restock can keep an eye on the websites on 24 March at 12 pm IST for all the latest updates.

Buyers are expected to receive a PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller in the box.

The PS5 was launched in November 2020 and ever since the launch, it has faced global stock issues.

Now the customers in India are eagerly waiting for the restock this month to order their PS5.

Also Read

Sony PS5 to Come with Support for Netflix, Spotify, Youtube & More

Sony PS5 to Come with Support for Netflix, Spotify, Youtube & More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×