PS5 India Restock: Pre-order Date, Time, Price and Where To Buy
Everything you need to know about the restock taking place this week, on 24 March.
PlayStation 5 pre-order will be available in India on Thursday, 24 March 2022 at 12 pm IST.
People who want to pre-order PS5 in India should note that the deliveries will begin on 8 April 2022.
Sony formally announced on the Sony Center website about the restocking of PS5. Amazon, the popular e-commerce website, also officially announced the PS5 restock by creating a dedicated microsite.
It is to be noted that the upcoming restock for Sony's next-gen consoles will only comprise the PS5 on offer.
There are also chances that other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Croma, etc. will also allow pre-ordering of PlayStation 5 on 24 March 2022.
It was seen during the earlier PS5 restocks that the console was sold out in no time.
PS5 India Restock: Pre- Order Date and Time
The banner on ShopAtSC, Sony's website, states that the PS5 will be available for order on 24 March at 12 pm IST. The delivery for the same will start on 8 April 2022 according to the listing.
However, it looks like the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be available for pre-order.
While Amazon has also announced the restock of the PS5 on the same date and time, the delivery date is not officially announced by the giant e-platform.
Depending on the previous trends, it is safe to assume that the other retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, etc. will also restock the next-gen console at the same time.
PS5 India Restock: Price
It is to be noted that the price of the PS5 standard edition is Rs 49,990. The price of the PS5 Digital Edition, that is the disc-less version is Rs 39,990.
The ones who want to order the PS5 during the restock can keep an eye on the websites on 24 March at 12 pm IST for all the latest updates.
Buyers are expected to receive a PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller in the box.
The PS5 was launched in November 2020 and ever since the launch, it has faced global stock issues.
Now the customers in India are eagerly waiting for the restock this month to order their PS5.
