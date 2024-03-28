Important Days in April 2024: List of National, International Events & Festivals

The fourth month of the year 'April' is almost around the corner. This month not only marks the beginning of spring season in many countries but also brings along many important events and festivals. In India, people will witness some important events in April like Odisha Foundation Day, Telugu New Year, Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Baisakhi while as on global level there will also be also some important events like World Autism Awareness Day, World Health Day, World Hemophilia Day, and more.
April is a month of renewal and rejuvenation, and allows us to embrace the beauty and vitality of the season. Since the days become longer and nights get shorter in April, this month is a prime example of how change is an inevitable part of nature. Let us check out all the events (national & international) and festivals in April 2024 below.
National and International Events in April 2024
Following is the list of all national and international events, and festivals that will happen in April 2024. All these events aim to create awareness among people. and are important.
1 April 2024: Odisha Foundation Day (India)| April Fool's Day |Eater Monday |Harmonize Your Health Day |National Greeting Card Day |International Fun at Work Day |National Sourdough Bread Day |Fun Day |National One Cent Day
2 April 2024: World Autism Awareness Day| Children's Picture Book Day| SAAM Day of Action| International Fact Checking Day |International Children's' Book Day| National Ferret Day |National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day |National Love Your Produce Manager Day
3 April 2024: World Cloud Security Day| Independent Artist Day| National Film Score Day| Paraprofessional Appreciation Day| National Biomechanics Day| National Chocolate Mousse Day| National Tweed Day| world Party Day| National Walking Day| Fish Fingers and Custard Day
4 April 2024: International Day of Mine Awareness| National Hug a Newsperson Day| National School Librarian Day| World Drummer's Day |National Alcohol Screening Day| National Burrito Day| World Rat Day| National Ramen Day| Tell a Lie Day| International Carrot Day| National Walk Around Things Day| National Vitamin C Day| D.A.R.E Day| National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day
5 April 2024: National Maritime Day (India)| International Day of Conscience| Gold Star Spouses Day| National Flash Drive Day| National Caramel Day| First Contact Day| Walk to Work Day| Hospital Admitting Clerks Day
6 April 2024: International Day of Sport for Development and Peace| National Student Athlete Day| National Handmade Day| National DIY Day| Army Day| International Pillow Fight Day| International Firewalk Day
7 April 2024: World Health Day| Metric System Day| National Beer Day| International Beaver Day| Geologists' Day|
8 April 2024: International Romani Day| National All is Ours Day| Draw a Picture of a Bird Day| National Zoo Lovers Day|
9 April 2024: Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Telugu New Year (India)| International ASMR Day| National Mature Women's Day| Global Holistic Wealth Day| Identity Management Day| National Library Workers Day| National Winston Churchill Day| National Unicorn Day| International Be Kind To Lawyers Day| National Equal Pay Day| National Name Yourself Day
10 April 2024: World Homeopathy Day| National Library Outreach Day| International Day of Pink| National Hug Your Dog Day| International Safety Pin Day| National Farm Animals Day| National Siblings Day| Golfer's Day
11 April 2024: National Pet Day (India)| National Safe Motherhood Day (India)| National Ranch Water Day| National Submarine Day| World Parkinson's Day
12 April 2024: Day of Silence| International Day of Human Space Flight| World Hamster Day| Yuri's Night| Deskfast Day
13 April 2024: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (India)| Baisakhi (India)| National Scrabble Day| International FND Awareness Day| National Thomas Jefferson Day
14 April 2024: Ambedkar Jayanti (India)| Tamil New Year (India)| World Chagas Disease Day| National Dolphin Day| National Gardening Day| International Moment of Laughter Day
15 April 2024: Bengali New Year/Bihu (India)| World Art Day| International Microvoulnteering Day| National Laundry Day| Purple Up Day| Titanic Remembrance Day| Tax Day| National Anime Day
16 April 2024: National Orchid Day| National Librarian Day| Save the Elephant Day
17 April 2024: Ram Navmi (India)| World Hemophilia Day| 2A Day| National Banana Day| International Bat Appreciation Day| International Haiku Poetry Day| National Kickball Day| Blah Blah Blah Day
18 April 2024: World Heritage Day| National Exercise Day| International Amateur Radio Day| International Day for Monuments and Sites
19 April 2024: Education and Sharing Day| World Jackal Day| Bicycle Day| National Garlic Day
20 April 2024: 420 Day| National Look-Alike Day| Husband Appreciation Day| Volunteer Recognition Day| Chinese Language Day
21 April 2024: National Civil Service Day (India)| London Marathon| Big Word Day| World Curlew Day| World Creativity and Innovation Day| National Kindergarten Day
22 April 2024: International Mother Earth Day| Earth Day| National Baseball Day
23 April 2024: Hanuman Jayanti (India)| World Book Day| Spanish Language Day| World Table Tennis Day| St. George's Day| World Book Night| English Language Day
24 April 2024: National Panchayati Raj Day (India)| Scream Day| International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace| Denim Day| Help Animals Day| International Guide Dog Day| Stop Food Waste Day
25 April 2024: World Malaria Day| International Girls in ICT Day| Red Hat Society Day| International Amigurumi Day| National DNA Day, World Penguin Day
26 April 2024: World Intellectual Property Day| Alien Day| International Chernobyl Remembrance Day| World Burlesque Day| National Arbor Day| Get Organized Day
27 April 2024: International Marconi Day| World Tapir Day| World Design Day| World Healing Day| World Veterinary Day
28 April 2024: World Day for Safety and Health at Work| Global Pay It Forward Day| Save the Frogs Day| Biological Clock Day| World Pinhole Photography Day
29 April 2024: We Jump the World Day| World Wish Day| International Dance Day
30 April 2024: Ayushman Bharat Diwas (India)| Day of the Child| National Raisin Day| National Honesty Day| International Jazz Day
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)