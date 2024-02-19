Samsung Galaxy A35 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch a budget friendly smartphone Samsung Galaxy A35 anytime soon now. Although the company has not confirmed the official launch date and time of this 5G handset yet, it is likely that it will hit the markets shortly. Samsung Galaxy A35 will arrive as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G that was launched previous year in March.
According to multiple online reports, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A35 handset has appeared several times on Google Play Console along with some key features and specifications, which clearly suggests that the launch of this handset is not far. Let us check out the expected features, specifications, price, and other details about Samsung Galaxy A35 below.
Samsung Galaxy A35: Launch Date in India
The exact launch date of mid-range 5G smartphone Samsung Galaxy A35 is not known yet. However, online reports suggest that the handset may hit the markets anytime soon.
Samsung Galaxy A35: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of upcoming Samsung Galaxy A35 based on the online leaks and tips.
A flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for front camera.
A 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ resolution display with 450 pixels per inch.
The handset may arrive in Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colour variants.
Powered by Exynos 1380 SoC.
The device may arrive with a storage of up to 8GB RAM.
Android 14 based on One UI 6.0.
5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.
For optics, the handset may be equipped with triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensors. There may be a 13 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Samsung Galaxy A35 Price in India
Although the exact price of Samsung Galaxy A35 is not known yet. According to online reports, the handset may arrive with the same launch price of Rs 30,999 as its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A34.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)