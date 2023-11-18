Who Is Mira Murati, the New Interim CEO of OpenAI After Sam Altman's Ouster?

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman was ousted from the tech company on Friday, 17 November, after its board of directors said that it "no longer has confidence in his (Altman's) ability to continue leading OpenAI."

Now, thirty four-year-old Mira Murati will be stepping into Altman's shoes but only temporarily. Murati has been working for the AI company as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Reacting to his dismissal, Altman said, "Today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. the outpouring of love is awesome (sic)."