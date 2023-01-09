Realme 10 4 G to be Launched Today in India: Specs, Live Streaming Details
Know when and where can you watch the live stream of the launch event to be held for Realme 10 4 G
Realme is all ready to launch its Realme 10 4G smartphone in India today, 9 January 2023. The Realme 10 4G model is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the series. This new smartphone is the successor of the last year’s Realme 9 4G device. Realme is promoting the phone on the e-tailer site Flipkart and they claim that the new phone will offer “Epic performance, New Vision”.
Before, the launch let's know about the expected and confirmed specifications along with the time of the live stream of the launch event.
Realme 10 4G: Live streaming Details
Realme 10 4G launch event will be held at 12:30 PM. The company confirmed that the event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media channels.
Realme 10 4G Launch in India: Design, Features, Expected & Confirmed Specifications
The upcoming phone will feature an AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.
The smartphone will support SuperDart charging.
The company's teaser showed that the Realme 10 will have a ‘light particle design’ and will weigh 178 grams.
The Helio processor will be backed by up to 8GB RAM and 8GB virtual RAM.
The Realme smartphone may come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that may support a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
Realme 10 4G is also expected to support Always on Display (AOD) and it might run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.
Realme 10 may be introduced with the following features as well, though there is no official confirmation from the teaser:
A dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary unit.
A 16MP front sensor for selfies and video calls
The Indian variant of the Realme 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
256GB internal storage
Up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM (that can be expanded up to 8GB with virtual RAM).
The Realme 10 4G may house a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a rear LED flash.
16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone may be equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, dual 4G bands, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.
