Realme 10 4G Launch Date 9 January: Features, Specs, and Other Important Details

Realme 10 4G Launch: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 10 4G in India on 9 January 2023. This affordable and budget-friendly smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Realme will host a virtual event to launch the most awaited handet Realme 10.

Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro + 5G was launched by the company last month.

Let us read about the launch date, time, features, specs, and other important details about the Realme 10 4G phone.