Realme 10 4G Launch Date 9 January: Features, Specs, and Other Important Details
Realme 10 4G will be launched in India on 4 January 2023.
Realme 10 4G Launch: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 10 4G in India on 9 January 2023. This affordable and budget-friendly smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Realme will host a virtual event to launch the most awaited handet Realme 10.
Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro + 5G was launched by the company last month.
Let us read about the launch date, time, features, specs, and other important details about the Realme 10 4G phone.
Realme 10 4G: Launch Date and Time
Realme 10 4G will be launched in India on Monday, 9 January 2023 at 12:30 pm.
Realme 10 4G Launch on 9 January 2023: Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of Redmi 10 launch will be available on the official social media handles of the company like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. People can also witness the live streaming of the launch event on Redmi's official You Tube channel.
Redmi 10 Launch Date on 9 January: Features and Specifications
Here's the list of expected features and specs of Redmi 10 that will arrive in India on 9 January 2023.
AMOLED display.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.
SuperDart charging.
A a 5,000mAh battery with 33W VOOC fast charging.
A dual rear camera setup - a 50MP main camera and 2MP secondary unit.
USB Type-C charging.
Realme UI 4.0 based on the Android 13 OS.
The exact features and specs of Redmi 10 4G will be revealed at the launch event.
