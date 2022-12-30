OnePlus 11 Launch Date: Features, Specs, and Everything You Must Know
OnePlus 11 5G Launch Date: The most awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G is going to be launched soon by the company. The exact launch date of One Plus 11 in China is 4 January 2023.
Talking about the specs and features of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, the smartphone will flaunt several new features like a matt finish, circular camera module, an iconic Alert Slider, and many more.
The launch date of OnePlus 11 5G in India is 7 February 2023.According to the leaked images of the smartphone, no major changes have been witnessed in the OnePlus 11phone compared to its predecessors. If reports are to be believed, the device will be available in black and green color variants.
Let us read about the expected features, price, specifications, and other important details of OnePlus 11 5G below.
OnePlus 11 5G Arrives Soon: Expected Features and Specs
Here's the list of expected features and specs of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G smartphone.
Different and unique design including a bulky design with metallic frame.
A curved display with a punch-hole.
Android 13 out of the box.
A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset for high performance.
Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB.
The device will flaunt a high resolution telephoto camera.
Camera System: A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto sensor with almost 2x zoom support.
5,000mAh battery along with 100W fast charging capability.
Follow this space regularly to know the exact features and specification of the OnePlus 11 smartphone.
OnePlus 11: Expected Price
Although the exact price of OnePlus 11 has not been revealed yet. It is expected that the upcoming smartphone OnePlus 11 5G might be sold at a price of Rs 66,999 in India.
