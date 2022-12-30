OnePlus 11 Launch Date: Features, Specs, and Everything You Must Know

OnePlus 11 5G Launch Date: The most awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G is going to be launched soon by the company. The exact launch date of One Plus 11 in China is 4 January 2023.

Talking about the specs and features of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, the smartphone will flaunt several new features like a matt finish, circular camera module, an iconic Alert Slider, and many more.

The launch date of OnePlus 11 5G in India is 7 February 2023.According to the leaked images of the smartphone, no major changes have been witnessed in the OnePlus 11phone compared to its predecessors. If reports are to be believed, the device will be available in black and green color variants.

Let us read about the expected features, price, specifications, and other important details of OnePlus 11 5G below.