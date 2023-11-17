'Nothing Chats' To Allow Android Users To Send iMessage; How To Use the Feature

Nothing is gearing up to become the first Android brand to offer features similar to Apple's iMessage. The features that are exclusively available on iPhones can soon be accessed by Nothing Android users. The London-based smartphone maker has officially announced a new messaging platform known as Nothing Chats. This can be accessed by Nothing Phone (2) users. Concerned users must take note of the latest announcements by the company so they can take full advantage of the new feature.
It is important to note that from today, Friday, 17 November 2023, Nothing Phone 2 users can experience the coveted blue bubbles of iMessage. This feature will enable seamless communication with iPhone users. Nothing mentioned that the aim to bring iMessage to Android is to break down barriers between phone users. It will provide messaging services supported by Sunbird.
According to Nothing, Sunbird's architecture is designed to send messages directly between users without depending on any intermediary servers. However, to ensure convenient iMessage integration, Sunbird temporarily stores the iCloud credentials of a user in an encrypted database on a Mac Mini.
These stored credentials act as a relay for iMessage delivered through the app. It is important to note that after two weeks of inactivity, Sunbird will delete the account information.
Nothing Chats App: How To Use and Availability
Nothing Chats app will allow users to send messages through blue bubbles. It is important to note that the app is currently in a Beta phase and it has plans to include additional features and updates.
To use Nothing Chats, you have to log in with your respective Apple IDs to set up the app with iMessage. Nothing states that chats on this platform will maintain end-to-end encryption.
It is important to note that Nothing Chats will allow both individual and group messaging paired with features like typing indicators, full-size media sharing, and voice notes.
One should note that features like read receipts, message reactions, and message replies will be unavailable for now but they will be included in future.
The Nothing Chats update is set to launch on 17 November and will be available in North America, the EU, and other European countries. The company has not announced whether it will expand the update to other countries so stay tuned for the latest information.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)