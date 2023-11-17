'Nothing Chats' To Allow Android Users To Send iMessage; How To Use the Feature

Nothing is gearing up to become the first Android brand to offer features similar to Apple's iMessage. The features that are exclusively available on iPhones can soon be accessed by Nothing Android users. The London-based smartphone maker has officially announced a new messaging platform known as Nothing Chats. This can be accessed by Nothing Phone (2) users. Concerned users must take note of the latest announcements by the company so they can take full advantage of the new feature.

It is important to note that from today, Friday, 17 November 2023, Nothing Phone 2 users can experience the coveted blue bubbles of iMessage. This feature will enable seamless communication with iPhone users. Nothing mentioned that the aim to bring iMessage to Android is to break down barriers between phone users. It will provide messaging services supported by Sunbird.