Next-gen BMW 7 Series & i7 EV to be Launched in India on 7 January
Know the design, features, and full specs about the new BMW i7 and i7 EV
BMW India is all set to introduce the next-generation BMW 7 Series and the first-ever BMW i7 electric vehicle in India today. The launch will take place in the automaker's latest Joytown event that will be organized in Mumbai.
The most interesting part is that the BMW luxury automaker has already been making headlines due to their launch of the S 1000 RR motorcycle, the M340i facelift, and the XM hybrid SUV in December last year. Let's help you know what you can expect from the new BMW 7 Series & i7 EV.
2023 BMW 7 Series: Design & Specs
The 2023 BMW 7 Series is a revamped sedan and is expected to have a new look with split headlamps, a bigger kidney grille, new front, and rear bumpers, and new alloy wheels. You can also expect more design elements. T
The new BMW 7 Series for India will be available in three powertrain options- a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder diesel with 295bhp, a 3.0-liter straight-six petrol with 375bhp, and a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 535bhp.
The BMW 7 Series may come in two petrol variants - the 740Li M Sport Edition and the 740Li BMW Individual M Sport Edition. The vehicle will be introduced in three diesel variants: the 730Ld DPE Signature, the 730Ld M Sport Edition, and the 730Ld BMW Individual M Sport Edition.
BMW i7: Features, Design & Specs
The BMW i7 is an all-electric variant of the 7 Series. It will be a part of the xDrive60 configuration, offering a 101.7kWh battery pack. It has dual electric motors that produce 536bhp of peak power and 745Nm of peak torque. The BMW i7 will be able to run for 590-625 kilometers on a single charge and the brand has supported the vehicle with fast and standard charging.
The interior of both the BMW 7 Series and i7 will include:
A 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel
5.5-inch touchscreen displays on the rear door handle
Flat-bottom steering wheel
A 31-inch 8k theatre display will be mounted on the roof.
As of now, BMW offers two electric vehicles in India- the i4 sedan and the iX SUV. The Indian market currently has two trim levels for the BMW i4: the i4 eDrive40 Sport and the i4 eDrive40 M Sport.
