2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launch Date in India: Price, Design, and Other Details

2023 BMW S 1000 RR flagship sports bike is expected to be launched in India on 10 December 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech and Auto
2 min read
According to several media reports, BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch the most awaiting and exciting motorcycle, 2023 S 1000 RR on Saturday, 10 December 2022.

The 2023 S 1000 RR motor bike made its debut in the month of September. This flagship bike has got modifications in terms of chassis, engine, and aero package.

As per leaked teasers, the new S 1000 RR has a longer wheelbase a longer trail, and a revised rake angle compared to the predecessors.

Let us read more about the features, specs, and other important details.

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launch Date on 10 December 2022: Features and Specifications

Here's the list of features and specification of the new upcoming BMW 2023 S 1000 RR motorcycle in India.

  • Powered by 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine, producing 207 BHP & 113 Nm.

  • Modified and updated winglets that are able to produce 10 kg of downforce speed.

  • A 6-speed gearbox.

  • An advanced traction control system.

  • An updated slide control function.

  • Slightly lengthened wheelbase from 1440mm to 1458mm.

  • Comprehensively modified and updated chassis.

  • Changes in the frame structure with more lateral flex that makes it easy to cross the bumpy roads.

  • The steering rake angle has been changed from 23.1 to 23.6 degrees and is more relaxed.

  • There is a marginal decrease in the triple clamp offset.

  • Trail has been increased to 99mm from 94 mm.

The complete list of features and specs will be revealed at the launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.

What Is the Price of BMW S 1000 RR in India?

Although, the company has not officially unveiled the price of the flagship sports bike yet. It is speculated that the price of BMW S 1000 RR in India will be approximately Rs 20, 50,000 (ex-showroom).

Topics:  BMW   BMW MotorRad   2023 BMW S 1000 RR 

