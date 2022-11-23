2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launch Date in India: Price, Design, and Other Details

According to several media reports, BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch the most awaiting and exciting motorcycle, 2023 S 1000 RR on Saturday, 10 December 2022.

The 2023 S 1000 RR motor bike made its debut in the month of September. This flagship bike has got modifications in terms of chassis, engine, and aero package.

As per leaked teasers, the new S 1000 RR has a longer wheelbase a longer trail, and a revised rake angle compared to the predecessors.

Let us read more about the features, specs, and other important details.