BMW XM, X7 Facelift, M340i To Launch in India Today; Details Here

BMW India is ready to expand its product line by introducing new cars in India. BMW is all set to launch the BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M340i xDrive today. The launch of these cars will be playing an important role to expand the luxury car manufacturing brands in various segments. Interested buyers must know that BMW XM and X7 facelift SUVs are expected to be priced above Rs 1 crore in India upon launch.

Let's know about the BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M340i in detail here.