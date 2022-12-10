BMW XM, X7 Facelift, M340i To Launch in India Today; Details Here
Know about the features and designs of BMW's new launches - BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M340i.
BMW India is ready to expand its product line by introducing new cars in India. BMW is all set to launch the BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M340i xDrive today. The launch of these cars will be playing an important role to expand the luxury car manufacturing brands in various segments. Interested buyers must know that BMW XM and X7 facelift SUVs are expected to be priced above Rs 1 crore in India upon launch.
Let's know about the BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M340i in detail here.
BMW XM to Launch Today: Specs
The BMW XM is a new bulky SUV that the company will introduce in India. The new model will be seen embracing the new design of the German manufacturer. It will have:
Opulent interiors with multiple features.
The car will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain
A 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine
A 25.7 kWh battery pack.
A turbocharged engine that gives out 653 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque.
The V8 will work with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that will power all four wheels.
BMW X7 Facelift Specs
The BMW X7 facelift is the SUV that will carry forward the DNA of its predecessor. It will have a sleek modern design. The interiors of the SUV will be evolved with a bunch of modern features like a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, ventilated seats ADAS and more.
The X7 facelift will have a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine working with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. These powertrains will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options.
BMW M340i xDrive Specs
The Bavarian giant is also launching the BMW M340i xDrive in India. The sedan will possess a bunch of similar sharp design language along with multiple features. The sedan will have a single-piece curved display with a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The sedan will have an 8-speed automatic transmission powertrain that will transfer power to all four wheels of the car.
Topics: BMW BMW new launch
