Netflix Basic With Ads Subscription Launch Today: Check Price; Important Updates

Netflix Basic With Ads Subscription: The plan is ready to be launched in 12 countries for now, excluding India.
Netflix is completely ready to officially launch its Basic with Ads subscription today, Thursday, 3 November. This is going to be the popular company's lower-priced ad-supported plan. As per the details available online, this plan will be able to support 720p or HD video quality. Users who are interested to take the Netflix Basic with Ads subscription should know the price details. Netflix has already announced all the possible details for the users to decide whether they want the subscription.
According to the details announced, the Netflix Basic with Ads subscription will cost $6.99, which is around Rs 578 per month. However, it is important to note that this will not be the price in India if it launches in the country. Users in India must stay alert to know if the Netflix Basic with Ads subscription is being launched.
The extremely popular streaming platform will announce all the details about the brand-new subscription plan for users in India. Interested users should wait for the official announcements from the company.
Netflix Basic With Ads Subscription: Important Details
According to the details available right now, Netflix has confirmed to the users that the current plans will not be affected by the launch of the new Basic with Ads plan.
It is important to note that the company already has an existing basic plan that is free from ads. Along with the Netflix Basic plan, there are Standard and Premium subscriptions as well for the users.
In the new Netflix Basic with Ads subscription, which is ready to launch on 3 November, everything remains the same except users will see 4 to 5 minutes of ads (average) per hour.
Netflix has also announced that viewers will have to watch 15 or 30 seconds ads before any series or movie. It is also important to know that a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t initially be available in the brand-new subscription.
The streaming platform has decided to launch the plan in only 12 countries for now and it does not include India. However, Netflix is planning to expand the plan to more countries, so one must stay alert to know when it will be launched in India.
Users will also get to know the expected price of Netflix Basic with Ads subscription in India, once the company decides to launch it.
