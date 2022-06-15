Elon Musk to Address Twitter Employees for First Time in a Virtual Town Hall

Twitter is set to become a privately owned company after the takeover. Musk has also been vocal about his plans to introduce changes such as making the content moderation algorithm open source and allowing users to edit Tweets after posting them.

He has been a vocal critic of the platform in the past, stating that there is too much unwarranted censorship on the platform. His vision for Twitter seemingly revolves around protecting free speech and increasing transparency.

Twitter staff have been understandably perturbed by the prospect of their company being taken over by Musk. Many feel like his vision does not align with the company’s culture and agenda. There have been talks of mass resignations and walkouts in protest of the transition.

A sting operation conducted in May with an alleged Twitter engineer captured him saying that Twitter has an inherent left-wing bias and does not actually support freedom of speech.

Though this investigation is not from the most credible of sources, it furthered the discussion around Twitter’s internal culture and how Musk’s acquisition would affect it.

There have also been rumours of mass layoffs, which has not helped the unrest among employees.